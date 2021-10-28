Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 282.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,089 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $122,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $32.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,069.96. 812,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,475,398. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $689.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $1,094.94. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,198 shares of company stock worth $67,080,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

