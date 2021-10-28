Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Hits New 1-Year High at $173.25

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $173.25 and last traded at $172.51, with a volume of 571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

