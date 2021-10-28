Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,346 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.9% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $49,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2,690.8% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 257,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 701,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,859,000 after purchasing an additional 86,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,549,000 after purchasing an additional 820,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.70. 35,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,496. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.33 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

