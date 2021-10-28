Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $8.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.31 to $9.34. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $5.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $32.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.94 to $34.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $52.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million.

TPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TPL traded up $19.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,262.59. 11,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,480. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $439.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,293.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,454.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,665.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,518,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

