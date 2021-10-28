Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post earnings of $8.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.34 and the lowest is $8.31. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings of $5.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $32.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.94 to $34.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $52.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million.

TPL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TPL traded up $19.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,262.59. 11,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,480. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $439.05 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,293.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,454.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.