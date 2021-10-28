The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.150 EPS.

Shares of TBBK traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.86. 303,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,055. The Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.47.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

