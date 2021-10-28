The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.780-$1.780 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th.
TBBK traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.86. 303,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $32.32.
In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
The Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
