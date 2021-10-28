The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.780-$1.780 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

TBBK traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.86. 303,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $32.32.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

