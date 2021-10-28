The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of NTB traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.48. 246,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,632. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

