The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Trading Down 4.7% After Earnings Miss

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $35.76 and last traded at $36.01. 1,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 130,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCSD Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 81,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 511,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,998 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 844,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

