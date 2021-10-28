The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Trading Down 4.7% After Earnings Miss

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $35.76 and last traded at $36.01. 1,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 130,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.
The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (NYSE:NTB)
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
