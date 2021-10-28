The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX opened at $136.49 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $143.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at $142,941,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 122.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.