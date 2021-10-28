The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.91. The stock had a trading volume of 147,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,617,165. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average is $231.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.23.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.