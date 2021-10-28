The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $305.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $305.00 price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $206.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at $75,285,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.