The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $267.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.73.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.40. 175,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,617,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.28. The stock has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 134.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

