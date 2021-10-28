The Charles Schwab Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

The Charles Schwab has increased its dividend by 125.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. The Charles Schwab has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Charles Schwab to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

SCHW opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $63,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,269,016 shares of company stock valued at $98,952,602. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

