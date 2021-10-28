The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 463.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,253 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $31,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,269,016 shares of company stock worth $98,952,602 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $81.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.