The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 34.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $159.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.28.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

