The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $63.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been assigned a $63.00 price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 303,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,636,253. The company has a market capitalization of $240.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

