The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENSG. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 35,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,728. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.52.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 178,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 112,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 91,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

