The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $69.25, but opened at $73.75. The Ensign Group shares last traded at $72.54, with a volume of 4,154 shares.

The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,005,000 after buying an additional 64,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 773,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

