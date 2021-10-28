The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.24% of The First Bancshares worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 544,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in The First Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The First Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $840.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The First Bancshares Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

