The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUYA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NYSE HUYA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.73. 38,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,552. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.82. HUYA has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HUYA by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 519.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

