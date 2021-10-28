The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€151.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €132.08 ($155.38).

AIR stock opened at €110.00 ($129.41) on Thursday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €114.42 and a 200-day moving average of €109.03.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

