The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€36.50” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €36.50 ($42.94) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.21 ($48.48).

STM traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting €38.85 ($45.71). 2,682,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €37.40 and its 200 day moving average is €33.64. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

