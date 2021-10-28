The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€91.00” Price Target for Befesa (ETR:BFSA)

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) received a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Befesa in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Befesa in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of ETR:BFSA opened at €67.30 ($79.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 31.78. Befesa has a 1 year low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a 1 year high of €72.90 ($85.76). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €63.60.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

