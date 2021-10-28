The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s 8th Largest Position

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67,935 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.08% of The Home Depot worth $262,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $372.52. 22,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,646. The company has a market cap of $393.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

