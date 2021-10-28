The Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX) shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. 5,381,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.30.

The Hydropothecary Company Profile (CVE:THCX)

The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

