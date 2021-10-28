The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $73,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 264,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,627,000 after buying an additional 34,836 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 749,224 shares of company stock worth $106,932,298 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.35. 31,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,802,681. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $344.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

