The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $96.27

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.27 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.40). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.14 million and a PE ratio of 6.13.

In other The Quarto Group news, insider Chuk Kin Lau bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($12,150.51). Insiders purchased 1,714,743 shares of company stock worth $154,431,870 over the last ninety days.

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

