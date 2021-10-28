The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will report earnings per share of ($0.85) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,516.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Shares of SMG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.70. 286,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,774. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $254.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $352,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

