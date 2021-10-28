The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 242.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209,513 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.65% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $465,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $317.38 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $321.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,728 shares of company stock worth $11,430,538 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.21.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

