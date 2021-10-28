The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 183.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,241 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $120,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $317.38 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $321.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,728 shares of company stock worth $11,430,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.68.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

