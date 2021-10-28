The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 199.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $317.38 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $321.67. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,728 shares of company stock worth $11,430,538 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.68.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

