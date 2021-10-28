The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,951 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.11% of The TJX Companies worth $87,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

