The Transfer Token Price Hits $12.59 on Major Exchanges (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $1.36 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $12.59 or 0.00020495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00080342 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003072 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,396 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

