The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,409.15

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,409.15 ($18.41) and traded as high as GBX 1,480 ($19.34). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,440 ($18.81), with a volume of 11,493 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTC shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Vitec Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,810 ($23.65) in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The company has a market cap of £665.63 million and a P/E ratio of 43.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,528.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,409.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The Vitec Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

In related news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of The Vitec Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total transaction of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

About The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

