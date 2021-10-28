Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after buying an additional 670,372 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO stock opened at $612.29 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $625.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $568.93 and a 200-day moving average of $516.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

