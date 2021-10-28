ThreeFold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79,046.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.58 million and $79,046.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00070120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00070002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00106630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00100586 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.