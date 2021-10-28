Throne (THN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00006731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Throne has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Throne has a market cap of $1.12 million and $4.81 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00069968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00094780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,547.05 or 1.01062522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.26 or 0.06938029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.