TigerCash (TCH) Trading Up 11.9% This Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $973,155.81 and approximately $7.56 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.58 or 0.00642065 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

