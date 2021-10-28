TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.92

Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 3553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TIM had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $831.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TIM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TIM by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TIM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

