Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.29

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $1.81. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 72,734 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 343.68% and a negative return on equity of 134.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

