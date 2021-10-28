TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 557,603 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 557,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390,000. US Foods accounts for approximately 1.7% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned about 0.25% of US Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in US Foods by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 65.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

USFD traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.10. 13,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,881. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -350.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

