TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Invests $4.74 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,148,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. EMS Capital LP bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,760,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $721,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total transaction of $1,486,571.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $5,868,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 798,656 shares of company stock worth $212,381,220 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.69. 85,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,136. The firm has a market cap of $291.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $299.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.