TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $252.99

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $252.99 and last traded at $252.99, with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $249.30.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.85.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after acquiring an additional 176,876 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,883,000 after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

