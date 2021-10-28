TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $252.99

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $252.99 and last traded at $252.99, with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $249.30.
BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.85.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after acquiring an additional 176,876 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,883,000 after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
