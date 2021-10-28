Traders Buy Large Volume of Nielsen Call Options (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,307 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,107% compared to the average daily volume of 274 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter worth about $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,621,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLSN. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

