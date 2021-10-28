TradeStars Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $82,248.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TradeStars has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00099652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,738.07 or 1.00268194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.81 or 0.07053123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022581 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

