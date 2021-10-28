Tranchess (CHESS) Trading 58.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00004840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded down 58.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a market cap of $112.74 million and approximately $36.81 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,558.53 or 1.00208908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00063349 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00042728 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00654789 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,920,413 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars.

