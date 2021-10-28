Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Sell” Rating at Shore Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,517 ($19.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,701.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,807.54. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

