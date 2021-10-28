Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TOLWF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TOLWF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. 44,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,605. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.