Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 44,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,605. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.